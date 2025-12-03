NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On this episode of Urban League Live, Urban League of Middle Tennessee President Clifton Harris honors the Season of Giving with Jill Grandas, CEO of Tennessee Donor Services and Adam Cowan, a kidney transplant recipient, with a discussion about the need for more Black donors and how you can give the greatest gift to someone else through organ donation.

