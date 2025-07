NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On this episode of Urban League Live, we sit down with Chandra Vasser, incoming Board Chair for the Urban League of Middle Tennessee, to talk about the phenomenal minds that make up the ULMT board, ways the board helps ULMT connect with the community and the board's priorities for the upcoming year.

Visit www.ulmt.org for more information about the Urban League of Middle Tennessee.

This program is paid for by the Urban League of Middle Tennessee.