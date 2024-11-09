NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — There’s a growing conversation happening across the country and it’s sparked by a nationwide tour and screening of a documentary called “Locker Room Talk.” It’s not the kind of talk you might think. This discussion calls men to action.

On this episode of Urban Outlook, host April Eaton is joined by Tony Porter, CEO of A Call to Men, and Shan Foster, Vice President of External Affairs & Executive Director of AMEND Together at YWCA Nashville & Middle Tennessee to discuss their mission to transform society by promoting healthy, respectful manhood.

Click here for more information about A Call to Men

Click here to watch Tony Porter's TED Talk

Click here for more information about AMEND Together

