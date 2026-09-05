A Sickle Cell Cure Born in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn — For decades, sickle cell disease meant a lifetime of painful complications, hospital stays, and limited options. That changed right here in Nashville.

A doctor at TriStar Centennial helped develop a gene-editing therapy that is now FDA-approved for children as young as two years old. It’s giving young patients and adults something they never had before: a potential cure.

A Nashville mother watched her own son become one of the first teenagers in the country to receive it.

On this episode of Urban Outlook, host April Eaton is joined by Dr. Haydar Frangoul, pediatric hematologist-oncologist at TriStar Centennial Children’s Hospital and Dr. Lametra Scott, founder of Breaking the SSickle Cell Cycle Foundation to discuss Sickle Cell Disease.

CLICK HERE for more information about Dr. Frangoul

For more about Breaking the SSickle Cell Cycle Foundation, CLICK HERE

Sign up for the Sickle Cell Warrior 5K on on September 26, 2026 at Hartman Park, 2801 Tucker Rd, Nashville, Tennessee 37218

5K participants will begin the race at 9 AM, followed by the 1 Mile at 9:05 AM.

Hang out and celebrate at the Post Race party where there will be refreshments and then awards ceremony at 10:15 AM.

