NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville continues to grow… But not everyone is benefiting equally from that growth.

A new report from Metro Social Services takes a closer look at affordability, employment and economic stability – and finds that African American residents are facing steeper challenges across multiple measures from housing costs, to unemployment and to life expectancy.

On this episode of Urban Outlook, host April Eaton is joined by Harriet Wallace, the Strategic Communications Manager for Metro Social Services, to discuss the affordability challenges for African Americans in Nashville.

To read the report for yourself: https://www.nashville.gov/sites/default/files/2026-04/Community-Needs-Evaluation-2025-2026.pdf?ct=1776778121

For more information about Metro Social Services visit their website https://www.nashville.gov/departments/social-services

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