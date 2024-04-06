Beyonce's Impact on Diversity in Country Music

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Beyonce’s "Texas Hold ‘em" made her the first Black female artist to reach #1 on Billboard’s Country Music Chart. Her position at the top or perhaps her choice of country songs on her newly released album, Act II: Cowboy Carter, has caused a bit of controversy.

On this episode of Urban Outlook, host April Eaton is joined by two-time Grammy nominated country artist Rissi Palmer, host of Color Me Country Radio, to discuss Beyonce going country and diversity in the country music industry.

