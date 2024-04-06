Watch Now
NewsChannel 5 +Urban Outlook

Actions

Beyonce's Impact on Diversity in Country Music

Beyonce’s Texas Hold ‘em made her the first Black female artist to reach #1 on Billboard’s Country Music Chart. Her position at the top or perhaps her choice of country songs on her newly released album, Act II: Cowboy Carter, has caused a bit of controversy. On this episode of Urban Outlook, host April Eaton is joined by two-time Grammy nominated country artist Rissi Palmer, host of Color Me Country Radio, to discuss Beyonce going country and diversity in the country music industry.
Posted at 5:30 AM, Apr 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-06 06:30:00-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Beyonce’s "Texas Hold ‘em" made her the first Black female artist to reach #1 on Billboard’s Country Music Chart. Her position at the top or perhaps her choice of country songs on her newly released album, Act II: Cowboy Carter, has caused a bit of controversy.

On this episode of Urban Outlook, host April Eaton is joined by two-time Grammy nominated country artist Rissi Palmer, host of Color Me Country Radio, to discuss Beyonce going country and diversity in the country music industry.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-Preds-Contest-Ticket-Give-Away-Game 1.png

Contests

Enter to win Preds prize pack