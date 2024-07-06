Black Business and Business Loans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Whether you’re starting a new small business or wanting to grow the one you own, finding funding can be a challenge. Black entrepreneurs are about half less likely than their white counterparts to secure full financing.
On this episode of Urban Outlook, host April Eaton is joined by Pathway Lending CEO & President, Clint Gwinn, and Catfish Moving Company CEO Orlando Pender III, a small business owner, to talk about their partnership and share insight for business owners looking to grow or starting from scratch.
Click here for more information about Catfish Moving Company