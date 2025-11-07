NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Mental health matters—and for Black communities, it’s time to rewrite the story.

Black Mental Health Village is working to break the stigma surrounding mental health by building trust and creating spaces where healing is rooted in culture, connection and care.

On this episode of Urban Outlook, host April Eaton is joined by Benaias Esayeas, Executive Director and Health Equity leader, and Esarrah Hopkins, Operations and Health Equity Manager from Black Mental Health Village to discuss their mission and how you can help.

Visit https://www.bmhv.org/ for more information.