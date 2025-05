NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Statistics show Black women owned businesses are generating over $60 billion in annual revenue. They are starting business faster than any other group.

On this episode of Urban Outlook, host April Eaton is joined by inspiring women who've turned their passion into a business.

We hear from Jasmine Rose, from Tea Rose Nashville, as well as Maliyah Bass and Bari Segovia, from Rolled 4 Ever Ice Cream.

For more information:

https://tearosenashville.com/

https://www.rolled4ever.com/