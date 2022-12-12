On this episode of Urban Outlook, host April Eaton talks with Phylanice Nashe about the Bridge Resource Partnership Fund that helps Black owned business owners get small business loans.

Links for this episode:

The Bridge Resource Partnership Fund Website: https://www.cfmt.org/giving-and-investing/become-a-donor/give-to-a-fund/the-bridge-resource-partnership-fund/ [cfmt.org]

Send Application Inquiries to amelia.watts@studiobank.com or harry.allen@studiobank.com

Find Phylanice on Social Media @phylanicenashe on LinkedIn & Instagram.

Podcast:

The Phylanice Nashe Experience Podcast on ApplePodcast and YouTube