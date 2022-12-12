Watch Now
NewsChannel5 +Urban Outlook

Actions

Bridge Resource Partnership Fund

Phylanice Nashe - Philanthropist & Podcaster
On this episode of Urban Outlook, host April Eaton talks with Phylanice Nashe about the Bridge Resource Partnership Fund that helps Black owned business owners get small business loans.
Posted at 12:19 PM, Dec 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-12 13:19:29-05

On this episode of Urban Outlook, host April Eaton talks with Phylanice Nashe about the Bridge Resource Partnership Fund that helps Black owned business owners get small business loans.

Links for this episode:

The Bridge Resource Partnership Fund Website: https://www.cfmt.org/giving-and-investing/become-a-donor/give-to-a-fund/the-bridge-resource-partnership-fund/ [cfmt.org]

Send Application Inquiries to amelia.watts@studiobank.com or harry.allen@studiobank.com

Find Phylanice on Social Media @phylanicenashe on LinkedIn & Instagram.

Podcast:
The Phylanice Nashe Experience Podcast on ApplePodcast and YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap