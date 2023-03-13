NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On this episode of Urban Outlook, host April Eaton is joined by Shanera Williamson to discuss her Brown Mama Bear podcast and the state of black children in America. Shanera's podcast is a place for parents to get the support, inspiration, and input they need to raise kids who are comfortable in their skin and can passionately leave their mark on society.
Posted at 7:31 AM, Mar 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-13 08:31:32-04
