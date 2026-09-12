Celebrating Culture in Home Design

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Does your home tell your story? Do your fabrics and what’s on the walls reflect your heritage?

There's a growing movement in interior home design where homeowners are ditching generic trends and intentionally weaving culture, history, and personal legacy into their living spaces. It’s called Heritage Modernism.

On this episode of Urban Outlook, host April Eaton is joined by Laura Thurman, owner and principal designer of Thurman Design Studio, a minority- and woman-owned firm bringing culture into every room she touches.

Find Laura's work at thurmandesignstudio.com and follow her on Instagram @thurmandesign