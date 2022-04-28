CROWN Act in Tennessee: Urban Outlook

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — You've likely heard stories about acts of discrimination against African Americans because of their hair. Adults and kids alike getting in trouble for wearing their natural hair styles and textures. On today's Urban Outlook, we talk about the Crown Law, a piece of legislation that would ban hair discrimination. Senator Raumesh Akbari, the sponsor of the bill in Tennessee joins us to talk more about this important issue.

