Watch Now
NewsChannel 5+Urban Outlook

Actions

Cutting Out Stigma

Black barbershops are not just places to get a haircut. They’re a corner cultural hub, a gathering spot, for connections, camaraderie and conversations. These days some Tennessee barbershops are taking up talk on Black men’s health, especially the importance of testing and treatment for HIV. They are cutting out stigma of HIV in barbershops. On this episode of Urban Outlook, host April Easton is joined by Dr. Aima Ahonkhai, Infectious Diseases Physician &amp; Health Equity Advocate, and Nathaniel “Nate” King, Owner of Luxury Mobile Cuts and Co-Founding study barber for Cutting Out Stigma. Visit cuttingoutstigma.com for more information.
Posted
and last updated

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Black barbershops are not just places to get a haircut. They’re a gathering spot, for connections, camaraderie and conversations.

These days some Tennessee barbershops are taking up talk on Black men’s health, especially the importance of testing and treatment for HIV. They are cutting out stigma of HIV in barbershops.

On this episode of Urban Outlook, host April Eaton is joined by Dr. Aima Ahonkhai, Infectious Diseases Physician & Health Equity Advocate, and Nathaniel “Nate” King, Owner of Luxury Mobile Cuts and Co-Founding study barber for Cutting Out Stigma.

Visit cuttingoutstigma.com for more information.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Embrace 480x360 promo

EMBRACE