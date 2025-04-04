NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Black barbershops are not just places to get a haircut. They’re a gathering spot, for connections, camaraderie and conversations.

These days some Tennessee barbershops are taking up talk on Black men’s health, especially the importance of testing and treatment for HIV. They are cutting out stigma of HIV in barbershops.

On this episode of Urban Outlook, host April Eaton is joined by Dr. Aima Ahonkhai, Infectious Diseases Physician & Health Equity Advocate, and Nathaniel “Nate” King, Owner of Luxury Mobile Cuts and Co-Founding study barber for Cutting Out Stigma.

Visit cuttingoutstigma.com for more information.

