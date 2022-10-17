Diversifying STEM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On this episode of Urban Outlook, host April Easton talks with Dr. Carlotta Berry, Professor at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology about how she is changing the face of STEM. For more information and to see Dr. Berry's videos, visit her website at https://www.noiresteminist.com/ or visit her YouTube channel here.
Posted at 7:38 AM, Oct 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-17 08:38:06-04
