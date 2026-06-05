NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The workforce is shifting – and not always evenly.

Over the past year, African American women saw the sharpest rise in unemployment of any group, with joblessness climbing above 7% by the end of 2025 the highest level in years.

But today’s conversation isn’t just about what’s happening to Black women in the workplace. It’s about how to respond, re-position, and stay competitive in a changing economy.

On this episode of Urban Outlook, host April Eaton welcomes Britt Mitchell, CEO and President of Dream Bigger Now TODAY. She works with leaders on how to stay relevant, visible and paid.

To connect with Britt or for more information, visit her website: dreambiggernow.today

Also, for anyone interested in executive presence coaching or thought leadership, feel free to sign up for Britt's newsletter: https://www.linkedin.com/newsletters/the-executive-presence-edge-7363528993834160128/