NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Little Black boys are get kicked out of preschool at a higher rate than other daycare students. On this episode of Urban Outlook, host April Eaton sits down with Travis Claybrooks, the Founder and CEO of Raphah Institute, to discuss their Early Embrace Program. Early Embrace is making sure that children of color are not left behind before they can get going with their early education.