NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Supreme Court's recent ruling to gut affirmative action now makes it unlawful for colleges to consider race as a factor, just one of the many factors, in admissions.

On this episode of Urban Outlook, host April Eaton is joined by Dr. Matthew Shaw, an assistant Professor of Law, and Assistant Professor of Public Policy and Education at Vanderbilt University to discuss the elimination of Affirmative Action.