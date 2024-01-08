NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — When it comes to the economic well-being of African Americans, there has been significant progress over the past few decades but disparities continue to exist.

Black workers and families lag behind other racial and ethnic groups in building wealth, face ongoing disparities in income and continue to struggle to save for retirement.

On this episode of Urban Outlook, host April Eaton is joined by Saundra and Sidney Curry, financial wellness educators and founders of BC Holdings of Tennessee to discuss the importance of financial wellness.

