NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Women's gymnastics is changing in number of ways, in terms of race, the age of competitors and who’s showing up and winning at the collegiate level. Fisk University is one college focused on moving the sport forward.

On this episode of Urban Outlook, host April Eaton is joined by Fisk University's Gymnastics Coach, Corrinne Tarver, to discuss the nations first HBCU intercollegiate women's gymnastics team.

