Fisk University's Quantum Leap

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For 160 years, Fisk University has been more than a school. It has been a sanctuary of Black excellence, a cultivator of leaders, and a cornerstone of North Nashville's identity. Now, Fisk is making what some might say is its’ boldest move yet.

The university has unveiled a transformative growth plan called 'Quantum Leap' – a campus master plan that calls for an estimated $1 Billion investment for housing upgrades, an enhanced student experience, a stronger talent pipeline and a data center.

It’s that $400 Million innovation and data center that is raising questions. People want to know how it will impact the surrounding neighborhood. Others want to know how the entire billion-dollar bill will be funded.

On this episode of Urban Outlook, host April Eaton welcomes Fisk University President Dr. Agenia W. Clark, and Gregory Johnson, the President of the General Alumni Association at Fisk University, to discuss Fisk's Quantum Leap.

CLICK HERE for more about the project.