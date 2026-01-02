Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Fisk's Rosenwald Fund Collection

Fisk University is making history accessible in a whole new way. With support from the Mellon Foundation, Fisk has digitized its Rosenwald Fund archives, creating an online portal that opens the door to one of the most influential chapters in Black education history. On this episode of Urban Outlook, host April Eaton is joined by Fisk University's Director of Library Services, DeLisa Minor Harris, to discuss how this project is preserving the past and opening access to the future. Visit https://rosenwald.fisk.edu/ for more information.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Fisk University is making history accessible in a whole new way. With support from the Mellon Foundation, Fisk has digitized its Rosenwald Fund archives, creating an online portal that opens the door to one of the most influential chapters in Black education history.

On this episode of Urban Outlook, host April Eaton is joined by Fisk University's Director of Library Services, DeLisa Minor Harris, to discuss how this project is preserving the past and opening access to the future.

Visit https://rosenwald.fisk.edu/ for more information.

