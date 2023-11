NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Currently, prisons and jails across the U.S. incarcerate nearly 173,000 women and girls. Women’s incarceration has grown twice as fast as men’s in recent decades. A group of formerly incarcerated women is leading a charge to support, educate and advocate for these women and their families. The program is called Free Hearts.

On this episode of Urban Outlook, host April Eaton is joined by Keeda Haynes & Ronnie Horns from Free Hearts.

