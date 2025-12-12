Healing from Harm through Restorative Justice

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — When harm happens, our instinct often turns to punishment but what if there was another way? A way that focuses on healing, accountability, and transformation instead of cycles of pain. It's called restorative justice.

On this episode of Urban Outlook, host April Eaton welcomes the CEO and Founder of Raphah Institute, Travis Claybrooks, to discuss restorative justice and how this approach changes lives and communities by turning moments of harm into opportunities for repair and hope.

Visit https://www.raphah.org/ for more information.