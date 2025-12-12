Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Healing from Harm through Restorative Justice

Raphah Institute
When harm happens, our instinct often turns to punishment but what if there was another way? A way that focuses on healing, accountability, and transformation instead of cycles of pain. It's called restorative justice. On this episode of Urban Outlook, host April Eaton welcomes the CEO and Founder of Raphah Institute, Travis Claybrooks, to discuss restorative justice and how this approach changes lives and communities by turning moments of harm into opportunities for repair and hope. Visit https://www.raphah.org/ for more information.
