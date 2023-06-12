NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On this episode of Urban Outlook, host April Eaton is joined by Kristin Mejia, Founder and CEO of Homeland Heart to discuss how her organization is working to reverse the trend of Black women being three times more likely to die from pregnancy-related causes than White women.
Click here for the Community Based Doula Training Application.
Posted at 11:05 AM, Jun 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-12 12:05:40-04
