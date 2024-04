NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Educational research has shown that positive representation of black characters and story lines can boost self-esteem, help children connect with their culture and even encourage critical thinking and literacy skills.

On this episode of Urban Outlook, host April Eaton is joined by children's book author and early childhood educator, Renetta Daniels, to discuss how representation matters in children's books.

