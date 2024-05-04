NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Minority real estate developers make up less than 1% of the entire real estate industry. That lack of diversity is believed to have an impact in communities and in the housing industry overall.

The Urban League of Middle Tennessee is investing in real estate developers of color with their R.E.D. Academy.

On this episode of Urban Outlook, host April Eaton is joined by Urban League of Middle Tennessee President and CEO, Clifton Harris, Carolyn Coleman, Director of Education for the R.E.D. Academy and Aron Thompson, VP of Housing & Economic Development and Director R.E.D. Academy to tell us more about their program.

Click here for more information about the R.E.D. Academy

