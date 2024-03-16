Lee-Buckner School Preservation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A little, one-room historic school house has made a journey across miles to its’ final destination in downtown Franklin. You may have been following the story of the Lee-Buckner School, in Spring Hill, a Rosenwald School, built to help educate African American students in Williamson County when segregation kept Blacks and Whites apart. The Heritage Foundation is preserving the school and its’ history.

On this episode of Urban Outlook, host April Eaton is joined by Tyrus Sturgis, Chief Officer of Engagement at the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, Anna Marcum, the Senior Director of Preservation for the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County as well as a student from the Lee-Buckner School, Roy Brown.

Click here for more information about the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County.

