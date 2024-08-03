NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Fewer than 2% of America’s teachers are Black men. Man Up Teacher Fellowship is a non-profit aiming to recruit more men of color into becoming teachers in Middle Tennessee.

On this episode of Urban Outlook, host April Eaton sits down with Dr. Patrick Washington, Executive Director of Man Up Teacher Fellowship and Dr. Michael Brown, the Development Coach as well as two products of the program: Reed Driver and Terrell Horton.

