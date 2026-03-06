Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Meharry's Black Girls in STEAM Summit 2026

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — STEM jobs (science, technology, engineering, math and medicine positions) power the economy. They account for two-thirds of all American jobs and over $10 to $20 trillion in sales. But the talent pipeline doesn’t match the make-up of our communities, particularly when it comes to women. More specifically Black women.

That lack of diversity in science and technology-type fields is where Meharry Medical College comes in with it’s Black Girls in STEAM Summit.

On this episode of Urban Outlook, host April Eaton is joined by Majornette Jefferson, Meharry’s Executive Director of Community Engagement and the Director of the Summit and Catrice Grisby, a microbiology student at MTSU and a Summit participant to discuss the importance of STEAM education and why Meharry's summit is so important.

Visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/black-girls-in-steam-summit-tickets-1981858520184
for tickets.

