Meharry's Great Study and DNA Learning Center

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Is DNA the key to transforming Black health outcomes?

Meharry Medical College has launched the GREAT Health Study, an ambitious research initiative to build the world’s largest database of genetic information from people of African ancestry.

On this episode of Urban Outlook, host April Eaton is joined by Dr. Taneisha Gillyard-Cheairs, Assistant Professor of Biomedical Sciences in the School of Graduate Studies at Meharry Medical College and Vence Bonham, President and CEO of Meharry’s Diaspora for the Human Genomics Institute to discuss The Genomic Research Advancing Transformational Health Study at Meharry Medical College.

For More Information:

· Sign up online at greatstudy.org

· Email the GREAT Study at greatstudy@mmc.edu

· Call the GREAT study phone line: 615-327-6044 to schedule a visit