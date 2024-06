The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that 1 in 5 adult Americans is currently living with a mental illness.

On this episode of Urban Outlook, host April Eaton is joined by Dr. Paul Juarez and Dr. Frieda Outlaw, both Professors at Meharry Medical College, who study the causes and disparities of mental health by looking at childhood experiences.

