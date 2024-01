NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Each February, Nashvillians come together to honor Black history during the Nashville Conference on African-American History and Culture.

On this edition of Urban Outlook, Linda Wynn, the Assistant Director for State Programs with the Tennessee Historical Commission and a retired History Professor from Fisk University, joins host April Eaton to discuss the conference and what we can expect this year.

