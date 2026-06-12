Nashville PROPEL's The Black Paper

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville is growing. But are all students progressing with it?

Last year, a Nashville PROPEL report exposed what many called a hidden literacy gap – a disconnect between what families believed and what the data showed.

Now, a newly released follow-up report called The Black Paper – takes the next step: looking not just at the problem, but which schools are actually moving Black students to grade-level proficiency—and which are not.

On this episode of Urban Outlook, host April Eaton welcomes the Executive Director of Nashville PROPEL, Sonya Thomas, to discuss if Black students are mastering their grade level in Metro Nashville Public Schools.

For more information, visit nashvillepropel.org

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