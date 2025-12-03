Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
1  Closing/Delay
NewsChannel 5+Urban Outlook

Actions

Nashville's Kwanzaa Celebrations

When the holiday season rolls around, many of us think of Christmas lights and New Year’s countdowns but for millions of people across the country, there’s another celebration rooted in culture, community, and values: Kwanzaa. On this episode of Urban Outlook, host April Eaton welcomes Dr. Jocelyn Imani, from Kwanzaa Nashville and Jeneene Blackman, Chief Executive Officer of the African American Cultural Alliance to discuss Kwanzaa and how Nashville celebrates. Follow the African American Cultural Alliance on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/aaca615 Follow Kwanzaa Nashville on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/KwanzaaNashville365
Urban Outlook: Nashville's Kwanzaa Celebrations
Posted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — When the holiday season rolls around, many of us think of Christmas lights and New Year’s countdowns but for millions of people across the country, there’s another celebration rooted in culture, community, and values: Kwanzaa.

On this episode of Urban Outlook, host April Eaton welcomes Dr. Jocelyn Imani, from Kwanzaa Nashville, and Jeneene Blackman, Chief Executive Officer of the African American Cultural Alliance, to discuss Kwanzaa and how Nashville celebrates.

CLICK HERE to follow the African American Cultural Alliance on Facebook

CLICK HERE to follow Kwanzaa Nashville on Facebook

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Real People. Real Conversations. Real Connection. Watch at 6PM.