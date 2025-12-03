Nashville's Kwanzaa Celebrations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — When the holiday season rolls around, many of us think of Christmas lights and New Year’s countdowns but for millions of people across the country, there’s another celebration rooted in culture, community, and values: Kwanzaa.

On this episode of Urban Outlook, host April Eaton welcomes Dr. Jocelyn Imani, from Kwanzaa Nashville, and Jeneene Blackman, Chief Executive Officer of the African American Cultural Alliance, to discuss Kwanzaa and how Nashville celebrates.

