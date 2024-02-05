Nashville's Longest Running Live Music & Spoken Word Showcase
On this episode of Urban Outlook, host April Eaton is joined by musicians Quentin Michael and Serah Zhanell to discuss Nashville’s longest-running live music and spoken word showcase, Soul Food Poetry Cafe.
