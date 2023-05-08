Watch Now
North Nashville Arts Coalition

On this episode of Urban Outlook, host April Eaton is joined by Elisheba Mrozik President of the North Nashville Arts Coalition to discuss their mission and the work they are doing in North Nashville.
Posted at 7:14 AM, May 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-08 08:14:50-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On this episode of Urban Outlook, host April Eaton is joined by Elisheba Mrozik President of the North Nashville Arts Coalition to discuss their mission and the work they are doing in North Nashville.
