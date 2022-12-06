NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On this episode of Urban Outlook, host April Eaton is joined by Chris Whitney, Founder and CEO of One Generation Away, as well as Scott Lucas, Director of Operations, to discuss their food pantry and food deserts. For more information about One Generation Away, visit their website here. For more information about The Doorstep Pantry, click here .
Posted at 11:20 AM, Dec 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-06 12:20:05-05
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.