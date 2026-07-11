NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Most of us have heard the advice. Budget better. Save more. Invest early.

And most of us already know we should be doing those things.

So why aren't we?

For millions of Americans — and disproportionately in Black communities — the answer isn't avoidance. It's something deeper. Something that lives not just in your bank account, but in your body. In the anxiety that spikes when a bill arrives. In the guilt after a purchase you actually could afford. In the silence around money that gets passed from one generation to the next.

It's called financial trauma.

On this episode of Urban Outlook, host April Eaton welcomes Rahkim Sabree who has built his career and written a groundbreaking book around financial trauma - helping people name it, understand it, and finally break free from it.

Rahkim is a Financial Therapist, an Accredited Financial Counselor, and the author of Overcoming Financial Trauma: How to Break Free from Guilt, Build Wealth, and Redefine Success.

For more information about Rahkim and sign up for his free newsletter, visit https://www.rahkimsabree.com/