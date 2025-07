NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In a world where too many young people find themselves defined by their past, Pathways Kitchen is rewriting the recipe for success.

On this edition of Urban Outlook, host April Eaton sits down with Rokeisha Bryant, the CEO of non-profit Pathways Kitchen, and Pathways Intern Florence Ntihebuwayo to discuss the organization.

