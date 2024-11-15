Preserving & Celebrating African American's Influence on Music

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The National Museum of African American Music, or NMAAM, is the only museum dedicated to preserving and celebrating the many music genres created, influenced, and inspired by African Americans.

The museum’s expertly-curated collections share the story of the American soundtrack by integrating history and interactive technology to bring the musical heroes of the past into the present.

On this episode of Urban Outlook, host April Eaton sits down with Dion Brown. President and CEO of the National Museum of African American Music, and Noelle Taylor, the Director of Education and Exhibitions for the museum.

Click here for more information about NMAAM

