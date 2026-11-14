Preserving Family History One Stitch at a Time

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A family quilt can be more than fabric. It can hold memories, history and stories passed down through generations.

On this episode of Urban Outlook, fiber artist, fashion designer and educator Sandra Lee Chandler joins April Eaton to discuss the importance of quilting in African American culture and how families can preserve those traditions.

Chandler also shares creative ways to give treasured quilts new life, from preserving family heirlooms to turning pieces of history into meaningful handmade gifts.

It’s a conversation about honoring the past, celebrating creativity and making sure family stories are passed on to future generations.

FORE MORE INFORMATION:

Sandra Lee Chandler's Website

Sandra Lee Design on Facebook

Sandra Lee Design on Instagram

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