Preserving Music History of Jefferson Street

Nashville’s Jefferson Street was bustling with the sounds of music. Today, the Jefferson Street Sound Museum is working to preserve the history of the artists who’ve made an impact on the industry. The latest exhibit is one that shines a light on gospel music. On this episode of Urban Outlook, host April Eaton is joined by the godfather of gospel, Dr. Bobby Jones and Jefferson Street Sound Museum Curator, Lorenzo Washington.
Click here for more information about Jefferson Street Sound Museum

