NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Preserving and protecting Nashville's Historic Jefferson Street has long been a passion of the people who live, work, worship or raise their families there.

On this episode of Urban Outlook, host April Eaton is joined by people who are working to preserve Jefferson Street's past while reaching towards the future: Monchiere’ Holmes-Jones, Lorenzo Washington and Karen Coffee.

For more information:

https://www.historicjeffersonstreet.org/

https://www.jeffersonstreetsound.com/