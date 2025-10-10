Preserving the legacy of William Edmondson

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
We’re celebrating legacy, artistry, and the power of place. And the place we’re talking about is in the heart of Edgehill, where history is carved in stone and culture blooms every fall at what’s billed as one of the largest outdoor Black art festivals in the South — WE Fest. On this episode of Urban Outlook, host April Eaton is joined by Brenda Morrow and Mark Schlicher from Friends of the Edmondson Homesight and artist Amanda Ewing to discuss WE Fest. Visit https://edmondsonhome.org/ for more information.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — We’re celebrating legacy, artistry, and the power of place. And the place we’re talking about is in the heart of Edgehill, where history is carved in stone and culture blooms every fall at what’s billed as one of the largest outdoor Black art festivals in the South — WE Fest.

On this episode of Urban Outlook, host April Eaton is joined by Brenda Morrow and Mark Schlicher from Friends of the Edmondson Homesight and artist Amanda Ewing to discuss William Edmondson and WE Fest.

Visit https://edmondsonhome.org/ for more information.

