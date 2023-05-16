Watch Now
NewsChannel 5 +Urban Outlook

Actions

Race and Tennessee Politics

On this episode of Urban Outlook, host April Eaton talks with Middle Tennessee State University Political Science Professor, Sekou Franklin, about the Tennessee Legislature's expulsion of two black lawmakers as well as his book, Losing Power: African Americans and Racial Polarization in Tennessee Politics.
Posted at 6:45 AM, May 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-16 07:45:07-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On this episode of Urban Outlook, host April Eaton talks with Middle Tennessee State University Political Science Professor, Sekou Franklin, about the Tennessee Legislature's expulsion of two black lawmakers as well as his book, Losing Power: African Americans and Racial Polarization in Tennessee Politics.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Celebrating Vicki side.png

Join us as we celebrate an all-time great