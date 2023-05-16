Race and Tennessee Politics

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On this episode of Urban Outlook, host April Eaton talks with Middle Tennessee State University Political Science Professor, Sekou Franklin, about the Tennessee Legislature's expulsion of two black lawmakers as well as his book, Losing Power: African Americans and Racial Polarization in Tennessee Politics.
Posted at 6:45 AM, May 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-16 07:45:07-04
