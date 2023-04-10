Watch Now
NewsChannel 5 +Urban Outlook

Actions

Race and the Fitness Industry

On this episode of Urban Outlook, host April Eaton is joined by Gerell Webb, a celebrity trainer and content creator, to discuss the article he wrote for Nashville Fit Magazine called Race and the Fitness Industry.
Posted at 7:04 AM, Apr 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-10 08:04:54-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On this episode of Urban Outlook, host April Eaton is joined by Gerell Webb, a celebrity trainer and content creator, to discuss the article he wrote for Nashville Fit Magazine called Race and the Fitness Industry. Read the article here. For more information, visit Gerell's Instagram or Twitter.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap