NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On this episode of Urban Outlook, host April Eaton is joined by Gerell Webb, a celebrity trainer and content creator, to discuss the article he wrote for Nashville Fit Magazine called Race and the Fitness Industry. Read the article here. For more information, visit Gerell's Instagram or Twitter.
Posted at 7:04 AM, Apr 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-10 08:04:54-04
