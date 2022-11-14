NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On this episode of Urban Outlook, April Eaton is joined by the co-founders of OneWillco, Revida Rahman and Jennifer Cortez to talk about what their organization is doing to raise awareness about disparities in discipline and learning as well as incidents involving race in Williamson County Schools. For more information, visit OneWillco's website.
Racial Disparities in Discipline and Learning in Schools
Revida Rahman and Jennifer Cortez - Co-founders, OneWillco
Posted at 10:01 AM, Nov 14, 2022
