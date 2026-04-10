Rebuilding Together Nashville: Addressing Affordable Housing Through Repairs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville is growing faster than ever—but for some longtime neighbors, that growth comes with a quiet fear and a question: Can I afford to stay in the home I’ve lived in for decades?

Rising housing costs are pushing more families—especially older adults—out of the neighborhoods they grew up in, raised the family, helped build. But one local nonprofit is working to make sure longtime Nashvillians don’t get priced out of their own homes.

On this episode of Urban Outlook, host April Eaton welcomes Andrea Prince, CEO and Anton Jackson, Director of Mission Advancement, for Rebuilding Together Nashville to discuss their work.

Visit https://www.rtnashville.org/ for more information.