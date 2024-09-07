NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Now that political national conventions have happened on both sides, there a rallying cry of a different kind happening at the National Urban League. The Reclaim Your Vote campaign is a national effort promoting voter registration, voter education and voter activation.

On this episode of Urban Outlook, host April Eaton is joined by Clifton Harris, President and CEO of the Urban League of Middle Tennessee to discuss the power of the vote.

Click here for more information about Urban League of Middle Tennessee

Click here for more information about National Urban League's Reclaim Your Vote campaign

